NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College will host Community Senior Night for all public, private, home school and nontraditional high school seniors interested in learning about a wide range of college and career options.

The information event, which is not exclusively for students interested in Craven CC, will be held Monday, Oct. 16 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Orringer Auditorium, located on the New Bern campus.

Graduating seniors and parents are invited to attend Community Senior Night for information sessions, tours and resource tables related to educational options after high school. Information topics include dual enrollment, financial aid and scholarship help, residency determination, transfer options, non-college career paths, local options and more. Free pizza will also be served after the event.

“This informational session is to help prepare high school seniors and their parents for the next step, regardless of the direction they choose,” said Donna Marshall, Director of Admissions and Student Records. “Your community college is your resource to assist in applying to colleges and completing required information, as well as researching other options that may not include traditional college.”

All Craven County seniors are invited to attend senior night, regardless of having a post-graduation plan or not, for assistance in their next steps. To learn more about all the offerings, visit CravenCC.edu/SeniorNight.