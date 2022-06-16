NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges for possession and distribution of child porn.

On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search warrant at 27 Quarterdeck Townes in River Bend. The sheriff’s office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Kendrick Dale Jensen, 28, was arrested and charged with five felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. As a result of evidence discovered during the investigation, Jensen was identified as the person responsible for distributing multiple files containing child porn of children as young as three years old, investigators said.

No further details were released on bond or where he was jailed.

To report child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children call 1-800-THE-LOST or online at www.cybertipline.org.