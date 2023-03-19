NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Due to a shortage of childcare educators across Eastern North Carolina, the Craven Community College Early Childhood Education Program hosted a job fair on Saturday.

The job fair helped connect employers with five local childcare centers to applicants interested in joining the industry.

“I hope they walk away not only with the knowledge that they’re getting from attending the workshop and conference but as well as information from those employers,” said Maria Eid, part of the Early Childcare Education Facility at Craven Community College.

“Now childcare is back. We’re in full need, and now we’re looking for teachers.”

For more information on CCC’s Early Childhood Education Program, click here.