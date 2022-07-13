Associate in Visual Arts is one of several programs students can learn more about during Craven CC’s Open House on Thursday, July 28.

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Craven County Community College will be hosting an open house on July 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. in Ward Hall.

The open house will allow new or returning students the opportunity to visit the campus and meet college representatives in person to learn about programs, tuition assistance, and career opportunities.

“We are excited to show our community everything the college has to offer,” said Donna Marshall, director of Admissions & Student Records. “Regardless of age or career goals, we have a wide range of programs to fit everyone’s needs.”

Craven CC offers an extensive selection of certificates, diplomas and degrees that can support an individual’s future educational and career goals:

University Transfer – college transfer to a four-year institution

Career and Technical Programs – practical skills that immediately lead to employment

Health Programs – prepares students for the healthcare industry

Workforce Development – continuing education, hands-on training and resources for employment

Career & College Promise – tuition-free college courses for high school students

Along with program information, numerous departments will be present to discuss admission to the college, financial aid, registration and more. Seated, hybrid and online classes are available, all with flexible start dates and timespans.

Campus Life will highlight student engagement events, as well as opportunities to participate in various organizations such as clubs, Student Government Association and Student Ambassador program. All campus organizations are created with the intent to provide experiences that enrich students’ educational and career goals.

Representatives from the Financial Aid office will be at Open House to help individuals find out if they qualify for monetary assistance programs. Craven CC students may be eligible for the federal work-study program, which offers part-time employment on campus.

Craven CC invites students of all ages to attend Open House to learn more about how the college can get you on the right path, assist with professional development, learn a trade and much more.