NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center is pleased to announce its 2023-24 Explorations: International Film Series, which begins this Friday.

Each film takes place on the first Friday of each month in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus, with two show times: a matinee at 2:30 p.m. and an evening screening at 7:30 p.m.

The series opens this Friday with a family “dramedy” from Bhutan, South Asia, titled “Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom.” This film is about a young teacher in modern Bhutan who shirks his duties while planning to go to Australia to become a singer. As a reprimand, his superiors send him to the most remote school in the world, a glacial Himalayan village called Lunana.

After an arduous eight-day trek to get to the village, he finds himself exiled from his westernized comforts. There, he finds no electricity, no textbooks, and not even a blackboard. Though poor, the villagers extend a warm welcome to their new teacher, but he faces the daunting task of teaching the children without supplies. He wants to quit and go home, but he begins to fall in love with the children he teaches and transforms through the amazing spiritual strength of the villagers.

The International Film Series events are free and open to the public. Donations at the door are welcome and help support the series.

The complete 2023-24 Explorations: International Film Schedule includes:

Sept. 8, 2023: Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (2019) – Bhutan – Family Drama – NR – 110 mins

Oct. 6, 2023: Lemon Tree (2008) – Israel – Arabic/Hebrew – Drama – NR – 107 mins

Nov. 3, 2023: Argentina, 1985 (2022) – Argentina – Spanish – Crime/Drama/Thriller – R – 160 mins

Jan. 5, 2024: Seducing Dr. Lewis (2003) – Canada – French – Comedy – NR – 87 mins

Feb. 2, 2024: Mozart’s Sister (2010) – France – French – Period Drama – NR – 120 mins

March 1, 2024: Belfast (2021) – United Kingdom – English – Biography/Drama – PG-13 – 98 mins

April 5, 2024: My Wonderful Wanda (2020) – Switzerland – German – Comedy/Drama – NR – 129 mins

Due to the variety of languages and accents represented, as well as accommodation for the hearing impaired, all films are shown with English subtitles.

More information can be found at www.cravencc.edu/llc/international-films/.