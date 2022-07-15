NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A new addition to Craven Community College’s curriculum will be introduced in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Craven Community College will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Volt Center’s new commercial kitchen and hospitality training facility on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Volt Center is located at 205 First Street and serves as Craven CC’s primary workforce training center.

The Volt Center kitchen was designed to provide classroom training space and hands-on equipment for hospitality jobs in Craven County. The new facility includes modern restaurant equipment such as prep stations, ovens, fryers, refrigerators, stoves and a dishwasher, as well as dry food storage, a dining area and classroom space.

“Craven County has a tremendous need for hospitality employees right now,” said Dr. Ray Staats, Craven CC president. “We’ve had several meetings over the past year with local hospitality partners to develop programs that will meet their specific needs and fill the employment pipeline for this vital industry.”

Several workforce training classes have already been scheduled for the kitchen, including ServSafe Food Management, Intro to Hospitality, Fundamentals of Pro Cooking, Bartending and Intro to Brewing.

The Volt Center is part of an ongoing partnership between the City of New Bern and Craven CC. Utilizing buildings and space provided by the city, Craven CC began offering classes at the Volt in 2019. The Volt Center now includes a workforce training center, a diesel and heavy equipment garage, makerspace, law enforcement simulator training and is home to the Small Business Center.

For more information on hospitality programs offered at the Volt Center, visit www.cravencc.edu/hospitality.