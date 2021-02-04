Craven Community College unveils law enforcement training center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven Community College has the keys to a new building at the Volt Center in New Bern that will focus on hands-on law enforcement training.

Thanks to a partnership between the City of New Bern and Craven Community College, the City’s old Stormwater Maintenance Division building has been fully renovated and is ready for use as a law enforcement training center.

Renovations started in September 2020. Crews installed a fiber connectivity, upgraded the electrical wiring and features, built new walls and a new floor plan and installed soundproofing materials for the building’s new use.

Ten parking spaces have been repaved and a new ramp has been constructed for easy access into the building. The renovations cost $242,000.

The New Bern Police Department received funding from CarolinaEast Health System and the Harold H. Bate Foundation – both contributed $50,000 each – to offset the cost of renovations

Later this month, a virtual training simulator, VirTra System, will be installed. The state-of-the-art system will use real-life imagery and scenarios to test a law enforcement officer’s response and their ability to deescalate tense situations. It’s an idea that started several years ago by New Bern Police Chief Toussaint E. Summers, Jr.

“We kept talking about what an asset a virtual system would be to train staff and to keep their skills sharp, while at the same time preparing and training the next generation of law enforcement,” Summers said. “We never lost sight of our idea and how we could make it work. It is bittersweet to see it come to fruition before I retire.”

Craven Community College will lease the simulator from VirTra and rent the facility from the city as part of a growing educational campus at the VOLT Center.

Registration for the first class of law enforcement students using the VirTra simulator will begin in March.

The building is located at 116 Rhem Street.