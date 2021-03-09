Craven Community College unveils simulation training building for law enforcement

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College has a new addition to its Volt Center Campus, the fourth building in two years.

It’s the new law enforcement training center that has been transformed into a virtual training ground. Inside is a kitchen, classroom, office and simulator. The five screens provide real-life scenarios to test an officer’s response.

Trainees will have to act upon the situation using simulated equipment. Officials said this provides officers and deputies with scenarios they might not have experienced yet.

“It will enhance reactionary time if there is a use of force needed, a use of deadly force,” said Mickey Tillman, training coordinator at Craven Community College. “At the end of the day the officer goes home to their family and our virtual role players come back and train another officer again tomorrow.”

The equipment is available to law enforcement agencies across North Carolina. The classes are scheduled to begin in late April.