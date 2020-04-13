Craven County: 26 positive COVID-19 cases reported, 14 recovered

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County health confirmed 26 positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday, April 13 and out of the 26 cases, 14 of those individuals have recovered.

Health officials say seven cases have been related to out of state travel, 15 are from community transmission, and four are direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case.

There has been one death related to COVID-19.

Five of the active COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized.

The Craven County Health Department works with state, commercial, and private labs to track the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County.