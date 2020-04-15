Craven County: 30 positive COVID-19 cases reported, 15 recovered

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Health Department confirmed 30 positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, April 15 and out of the 30 cases, 15 of those individuals have recovered.

Health officials say seven cases have been related to out of state travel, 17 are from community transmission, and six are from direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case.

There has been one death related to COVID-19.

Six of the active COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized.

The Craven County Health Department works with state, commercial, and private labs to track the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County.