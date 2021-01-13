Craven County Disaster Alliance needs your help in assisting disaster victims

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Officials with the Craven County Disaster Alliance say they are looking for volunteers in the New Year to help prepare for future storms to come.

CCDRA Chairwoman Antionette Boskey-Chadwick said the company is searching for a case management chair along with a construction manager. She explained that with partnership contracts ending, it is important to build these roles up within their own company.

Organizers said they recognize it’s been just over two years since Hurricane Florence hit Craven County, and there’s still work to be done. Their group works closely with North Carolina officials to offer a lifeline to people hit by disasters.

“We know that North Carolina has always had hurricanes from Hazel to Mathew to Florence, that’s something that’s not going to stop. Our philosophy is it’s not if we have another disaster,r it’s when we have another disaster,” said Boskey-Chadwick.

Leaders say they want to make sure that they are allocating their resources correctly. If benefits are duplicated to victims, then it can take away from everyone getting the proper resources at least once.

“It is important that those most vulnerable and those most in need are supported and that we ensure we are coordinating services that keep them from falling through the cracks, that’s what makes us essential,” said Boskey-Chadwick.

Any volunteers interested in working with CCDRA can reach out to their Recovery Director Kitti Hardison at (252) 571-2976 and can also email her at kitti@unitedwaycoastalenc.org.