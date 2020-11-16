Craven County approves ‘Plan A’ for elementary students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Board of Education is moving forward with Plan A for all elementary-age students.

This affects children in first through fifth grades. Children will shift to in-person learning four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will continue to be dedicated to remote learning.

Wednesdays will also provide time for custodial staff to have a day dedicated to thoroughly cleaning all classrooms and school spaces in ways that are difficult when there is high traffic.

The shift will begin on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

A representative from the school district said the decision was based on guidance from Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Plan A means elementary students will also return to the classroom with minimal social distancing. Class sizes will return to pre-COVID numbers of students in each room.

Safety protocols

• Cloth face coverings are required for all students, staff, and visitors.

• Daily cleaning and disinfection will be performed throughout the school.

• Non-essential campus visitors will be limited.



On the Bus

• Symptom Screening (parents must be with their child in the morning with students) will

continue.

• Cloth face coverings are required for all riders.

• Physical distancing to the greatest extent possible (dependent upon ridership).

• Thorough cleaning of buses (high touch services) will continue.



Arriving at school

• Temperature checks and health screening will continue upon arrival.

• Any student experiencing symptoms will be sent home.

In the classroom

• All students attending school on site will be in the classroom with their assigned teacher.

• A mid-day temperature check will continue.

• Teachers will continue to provide students morning and afternoon face covering breaks as

well as frequent handwashing throughout the school day.

• Resources (Art, Music, PE) will continue in the classroom or outdoors when possible.



Around the building

• Limited movement throughout the building. Social distancing will be practiced when

moving.

• Social distancing floor markings and other reminders will remain in place.

• Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classroom.

