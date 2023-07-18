NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – At Monday’s Craven County Board of Commissioners’ meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve Coastal Carolina Regional Airport to accept a $5 million grant.

The grant comes from the Federal Aviation Administration Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Airport Terminal Program and will go toward helping with the airport’s terminal expansion project.

Airport Director Andrew Shorter said it was a competitive grant.

“There were only three airports in North Carolina that got the grant during this iteration, and we were one of those three,” Shorter said.

Shorter added that the grant will help the airport with its more than $26 million terminal expansion.

“More modern ADA compliance … Americans with Disabilities Act, compliance with a service animal relief area, things like that, we’ll have jet boarding bridges,” Shorter said. “The current terminal design is a pre-9/11 design, so this will give better area and space for the TSA screeners here.”

Craven County Commissioner Etteinne Mitchell said the grant will help the airport meet citizens’ needs.

“It’s overdue. I’m tickled to death with it. I was really pleased to look at the outside. I hadn’t realized how big it was going to be. It’s huge. This is going to make an enormous difference,” Mitchell said.

Craven County’s Economic Development Director Jeff Wood said grants like these are just part of the bigger picture, growing the area.

“When you talk to airlines about making investments in the area, they want modern airports, modern conveniences. This brings all of that to the table at no expense to Craven County taxpayers whatsoever,” Wood said.

Shorter said this expansion and getting the funding was a team effort.

“Team Craven. To make the airport better, makes the community better and then that just builds on itself,” Shorter said.

The terminal expansion is expected to be complete by late summer 2024.