NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County hopes to grow while maintaining a balanced economy.

The county hopes to do this with an expansion to its industrial park. Craven County Economic Development Director Jeff Wood said there are two lots left in the county’s current industrial park, adding that it’s time to start looking for places to maintain their growth. The county is looking toward its growth corridors, US-70 and US-17. Both have access to gas and transmission lines.

“It’s critical for us to continue to have industrial development in the county,” Wood said. “We have a nice mixed economy between tourism, healthcare, agriculture, defense industry, and we want to keep that balance.”

Wood said that this is a big and long-term project, that it would take 5-10 years and 300-400 acres to complete.