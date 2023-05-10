NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Casey Potter Kite was last seen May 5 leaving a home on Hwy. 17 in an unknown type of truck with an unknown person. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on Kite is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357. Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the location of Kite.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.