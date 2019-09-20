Craven County deputies offer alternatives to abandoning unwanted pets

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Craven County authorities said abandoned pets are becoming a problem in the county, and they want to remind people of safe, humane ways to deal with pets they can’t keep or don’t want.



In a post made Thursday on its Facebook page, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said abandoning an animal is illegal according to North Carolina General Statute 14-361.1.



The CCSO said people can surrender unwanted pets to the Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center. You should call the animal shelter in advance at 252-637-4606, to ensure that the shelter has space available. Please bring any available veterinary or ownership records for the animal.



Deputies said, if you decide that rehoming your pet is the best option, keep in mind that despite the best efforts of shelters and rescues to care for their animals, your home is usually the best place for your pet while you search for an adopter.

Keep these tips in mind if you’re planning to rehome your pet:

• Make your pet more attractive to potential adopters. Have your pet vaccinated and checked by a veterinarian. Making sure your pet is spayed or neutered may also make them more likely to be chosen by a new owner.

• Advertise through friends, neighbors and local veterinarians. Your personal network is the best pool of adopters for your pet. Ask your veterinarian if you can place a poster advertising your pet’s need for a new home. Place flyers promoting your pet at work, school, church and other public places you frequent. Include a good-quality photo and appealing description of your pet.

• Leverage your social network. Post your pet’s photo and story and ask your friends to share it on their social streams.

• Be transparent with potential adopters. Be prepared to share details about your pet’s personality and how they get along with other pets and people. Share your pet’s favorite things and not-so-favorite things. And share any medical or behavior issues your pet is experiencing so that potential new owners will have the information they need to determine if your pet would be a good fit for their family.

• Get help from shelters and rescue groups. Some sheltering and rescue organizations may post your pet’s picture and profile on their website as a courtesy listing, while your pet stays in your home. Your local agencies may have other programs to help you rehome your pet.