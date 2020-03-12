Craven County establishes COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Team

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven County Government has established a Craven County COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Team (CCCPRT) as part of Craven County’s effort to prepare for COVID-19.

The CCPRT is made up of key departments including Public Health, Department of Social Services, Craven Area Rural Transit System (CARTS), Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Office, Administration, Human Resources, Public Information, Economic Development, Senior Center and Maintenance.

CCCPRT will meet regularly to look at all aspects of the County Government and the services it provides to citizens to ensure preparedness for COVID-19.

In addition to COVID-19 preparedness, the team is taking steps to promote the health and wellbeing of Craven County residents and employees by examining how services are currently being provided and identifying areas where extra prevention measures can be taken if needed.

Craven County has been working with external partners such as the State of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, North Carolina Emergency Management, Craven County Schools, City of New Bern, City of Havelock and other municipalities in Craven County, CarolinaEast Hospital and the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

The Craven County Health Department is able to test for COVID-19.

The health department continues to prepare for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in Craven County.

The Craven County Health Department is a member of the CCCPRT and it also continues to work with local, state, and federal partners to share information and refine protocols should a COVID-19 case be identified in Craven County.