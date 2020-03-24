Craven County Government offices close to the public

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) All Craven County Government offices will close to the public effective Wednesday, March 25 at 8:00 a.m. with the exception of the Craven County Health Department clinics.

Although Craven County Government offices will close to the public, Craven County employees will continue to work to ensure essential services are provided to Craven County citizens.

All Craven County parks open spaces will remain open for public use at this time with the exception of playground equipment, park shelters, and workout equipment.

Playground equipment, park shelters, and workout equipment are temporarily closed until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

County Government is offering alternative methods for the public to obtain services in order to encourage social distancing in County offices in compliance with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s mandate regarding mass gatherings and other critical guidance provided by federal and state partners.

A list of all Craven County departments and their telephone numbers and other contact information is available on Craven County’s website.

Residents are encouraged to call the department they need services from to see what options for service delivery are available.

The Craven County website also has information that may meet citizens’ information and service needs.

Craven County Department of Social Services: Craven County Department of Social Services is encouraging the use of the electronic application process, EPass, for both Medicaid applications and Food and Nutrition Services applications

Craven County Board of Elections: Citizens can access the Craven County Board of Elections web page for many forms, data, and online services at www.cravenvote.com.

Craven County Register of Deeds: Citizens can find out how to obtain a majority of services through the Register of Deeds website at https://www.cravencountync.gov/303/Register-of-Deeds

Craven County Tax Administration: Call the Craven County Tax Administration office at 252-636-6604 for any questions regarding tax collections, billing, and assessments. Payments can be paid online, with a fee, through Official Payments at https://www.cravencountync.gov/230/Official-Payments-Corporation-Credit-Car.

Craven County Water Department: Online services include submitting applications, work orders, updating contact information, and making payments.

Craven Pamlico Animal Services: Craven Pamlico Animal Services will be closed for walk-ins. Owner animal surrenders can be taken via appointment only by calling Craven County Pamlico Animal Services at 252-637-4606.