NEW BERN, N.C. — Habitat for Humanity of Craven County, along with Habitat for Humanity International, and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations, recently received $436 million in unrestricted giving from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County received $1,25 million. This transformational donation will substantially help further Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has equitable access to a safe, decent and affordable place to call home.

“MacKenzie Scott’s gift to our affiliate is an answer to my prayers for support to build our capacity to address the critical affordable housing conditions in Craven County”, says Mike Williams, Executive Director. “I am eternally grateful for her giving heart and generosity and pray that the world will recognize the positive impact she is making on the lives of so many across the country. Ms. Scott has said she and her advisers select nonprofits that have a track record of successfully carrying out their missions.”

Over the next 3-5 years, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County will use $1.25 million to “Make a greater impact on the cost-burdened families in Craven and Jones County.

This donation will help us increase our home production and repairs. We will be able to accelerate our work with the residents of the Greater Duffyfield Community to improve the quality of life for the neighborhood through our Neighborhood Revitalization Program. We are positioned to serve more families throughout our service area, including Havelock, Vanceboro, Cove City, Dover, Jones County. “This gift will take the affiliate to another level by expanding our programs such as critical repair and community homeowner education, as well as provide more resources for the ReStore”, says Cinda Hill, Board President.

One out of every three households in Craven and Jones Counties are cost-burdened when it comes to paying for shelter. Most are paying more than half their income for housing. The affordable housing stock in Craven and Jones Counties has been further reduced due to the impact of Hurricane Florence nearly 4 years ago. This gift will allow our affiliate to improve the lives of 200 families over the next 3-5 years.

Habitat International will use its $25 million portions of the donation to prioritize advocacy and programmatic efforts designed to dismantle systemic racism in housing. Specifically, the donation will allow Habitat to advocate for policy proposals and legislation that enable millions of people to access affordable housing through its Cost of Home advocacy campaign; increase Black homeownership in the U.S. by targeting current systemic barriers through a new initiative that will launch this summer; and leverage innovative capital investments that serve communities of color.

“Habitat works to break down barriers and bring people together — to tear down obstacles and build a world where everyone, no matter who we are or where we come from, has a decent place to live,” said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford. “This incredible gift helps make that work possible.”

About Habitat for Humanity of Craven County NC

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County was established in 1989 as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a non-profit Christian housing ministry. Since our founding, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has grown into one of the leading affordable housing agencies in the county, building 75 affordable homes and making 60 critical repairs that have changed the lives of many residents. As affordable housing needs in the area have increased and homeowner needs have “evolved”, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has embraced Neighborhood Revitalization as a means of improving the quality of life for residents in the communities we serve. To learn more, visit cravencountyhabitat.org.

To learn more, visit habitat.org