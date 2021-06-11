Craven County highway ramp to be milled, paved

NEW BERN – A highway ramp and portion of the highway adjacent to the ramp in New Bern will close for about a day and a half while crews mill and pave it.

The ramp from South Glenburnie Road onto U.S. 70 West and one lane of the highway near the ramp are scheduled to be closed to traffic at 9 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday. If it rains, the work will be completed the following day.

During the closure, crews will mill and pave the same area they recently surveyed and determined the thickness of the asphalt.

Motorists on South Glenburnie Road will take U.S. 70 East to U.S. 17 Business (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) and turn left at the bottom of the exit to get on U.S. 70 West. Drivers should use caution and plan ahead as their travel time may take longer than normal.  This work is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City. Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42. The $25.5 million projects in Craven County is 32 miles long.

