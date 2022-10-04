NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway.



A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work will require flagging operations to control one direction of traffic at a time where construction is occurring.



The work on the heavily traveled highway is scheduled to start Wednesday morning, weather permitting, and take until mid-November to be completed.



Motorists should expect delays, use caution in the work zone and be alert for workers and equipment.

The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded this $2 million repaving contract last year.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.