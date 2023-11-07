NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County homeowners are facing charges of animal cruelty and failure to vaccinate dogs after 42 of them were removed from their home last Friday.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Protective Services responded to a home on Golden Road to check on the welfare of animals there. Deputies located the homeowners and several dogs in the living room area of the home. They then located and removed 42 dogs from the home.

Due to severe medical conditions, officials said two of the dogs had to be euthanized.

Members of the Pamlico County Animal Control, City of New Bern Animal Control, Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center, and Craven County Department of Social Services assisted in the rescue. Of the 42 dogs rescued, Lenoir County Animal Services is housing seven, Colonial Capital is housing two and the rest are being housed at the Craven County Animal Shelter. All of the dogs will get medical care, food and water.

The names of the people at the home were not released by officials.