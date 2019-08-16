Craven County leaders to host events to get feedback on public transit

Craven County, N.C. (WNCT)



The Craven Area Rural Transit System (CARTS) will host several public outreach meetings in August and September to get feedback on the public’s transit needs in Craven, Pamlico, and Jones Counties.



CARTS officials said the public outreach events will be floating style with no formal presentation or meeting in that members of the public or partner agencies can arrive at any time during the scheduled event. Each public outreach event will have service area maps on display, service area maps for mark up, and information brochures for participants.

The CARTS public outreach events will be held at these dates and locations:

· Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Craven Community Health Center located at 508 US Hwy 70 W, Havelock

· Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Harlowe Community Center located at 125 Godette School Road, Havelock

· Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bridgeton Town Hall located at 202 B. Street, Bridgeton

· Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the River Bend Town Hall located at 45 Shoreline Drive, New Bern

· Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Harbour Activity Building located at 475 Broad Creek Road, New Bern

· Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pamlico Public Library located at 603 Main Street, Bayboro

· Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Craven Community College Naumann Room in the Student Center building located at 800 College Court, New Bern

· Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Craven Public Library located at 400 Johnson Street, New Bern

· Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trent Woods Town Hall located at 898 Chelsea Road, Trent Woods

· Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at RCS/STEP located at 503 Guion Street, New Bern

· Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the James City Community Center located at 410 Plum St., New Bern

· Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Maysville Public Library located at 605 7th Street, Maysville

· Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cove City Public Library located at 102 N. Main Street, Cove City

· Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Vanceboro Public Library located at 7931 Main Street, Vanceboro