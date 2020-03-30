Craven County man charged in COVID-19 hoax

Live Now
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Craven County man has been charged for a COVID-19 hoax.

On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Christopher Floyd of Havelock with disorderly conduct.

The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by citizens after Christopher Floyd posted on Facebook that he had Coronavirus and was going to infect others with it.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded and officials said it was determined Floyd did not have Coronavirus and he posted online as a hoax.

