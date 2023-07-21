NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is facing child-sex charges.

On Wednesday, Alexander Douglas Kuhn, 32, was arrested and charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child, Solicitation of a Child by a Computer and First-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was being held in the Craven County Detention Facility.

Members of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, Naval Criminal Investigative Services and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations executed a search warrant at 1188 Tebo Road in New Bern in reference to possible sexual exploitation of a minor. Kuhn was arrested shortly after.