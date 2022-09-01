NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Aug. 31 was Overdose Awareness Day, and Craven County’s HOPE (Heroin Opiate Prevention Education) held its annual overdose awareness event at Union Point Park.

Craven County HOPE co-founder Alan Woodard said in America, 300 people per day die from fentanyl overdoses.

Attendees of Wednesday’s event payed tribute to those who’ve been affected by addiction, and listened to guest speakers talk about how addiction has impacted their lives.

“It’s just awful. It just, you don’t know how to handle it,” Woodard said. “We’re trying to point those people in the right direction because most everybody’s gonna make all the wrong moves. I did.”

“There was no other organization here with any resources or any places where you can go, because they weren’t loud enough to hear,” HOPE Coordinator Tina Davis said. “You didn’t know of any of the rehabs that are here. They do now.”