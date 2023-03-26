NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Thanks to local organizations, veterans, active military members and first responders were able to get their furry friends free vaccinations over the weekend.

Paws of War Eastern North Carolina and Craven Animal Hospital partnered together to offer free rabies and distemper vaccines for cats and dogs.

“Well obviously in our industry it’s very important that all pets are well taken care of. to be able to offer a free service to those who have served our country its definitely been an honor for us to do and very beneficial for us to be seen out in the community doing this as well,” says Gary Hightower, practice manager at Craven Animal Hospital.

Organizers say they hope they will be able to hold more vaccine clinics in the future.