NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The D.A.R.E. to Slime Fundraiser will help raise money for the continued training of D.A.R.E. officers.

It will also assist with buying teaching materials and graduation supplies. Also, 25% of the money will be donated to the North Carolina D.A.R.E. Officers Association, which supports training for D.A.R.E. officers across the state.

For the participating schools, there will be three levels of funds raised for the potential to slime a school resource officer ($500), a D.A.R.E. officer ($1,000), and a school administrator ($2,000). The top three schools will also get to Slime Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes (1st), Chief Deputy Cummings (2nd), and Major McFadyen (3rd).

Funds will be collected from May 9-27. If you would like to donate to the D.A.R.E. to Slime Fundraiser, you can donate at the participating schools, donate online through the PIE website (CravenPartners.com), or send a check to Darlene Brown, Partners In Education, 3600 Trent Rd. New Bern, NC 28562. Checks should be made out to PIE with D.A.R.E. on the memo line.

Slime Celebrations will be held at each participating school the week of June 6-9.