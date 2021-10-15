Craven County Partners in Education announces grant awards

NEW BERN, N.C. — The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF), through the Craven Community Foundation, recently awarded Craven County Partners In Education $5,906.27 for a grant for Havelock High School for graphing calculators and $5,000 for a grant for West Craven High for band equipment.

These grants were funded through the Harry and Virginia Killian Charitable Endowment and the Craven Community Foundation.

The West Craven High award funds will go to purchasing a set of marching battery percussion instruments for parades, football games, and competitions. The equipment will consist of bass drums, snare drums, and tenor drums.

The grant award for Havelock High will fund 52 EZ Spot Graphing Calculators giving their math students the tools needed to meet the mandatory test standards of the North Carolina math curriculum. Awarding of this grant demonstrates NCCF’s understanding that success in high school math is a critical step for many of our students to meet graduation requirements.

NCCF will be recognized by the Craven County Schools Board of Education on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the October board meeting.

The North Carolina Community Foundation’s Mission is to inspire North Carolinians to make lasting and meaningful contributions to their communities. They accomplish this mission through a unique statewide network of affiliates that leverages the collective power of local leadership to effect significant change throughout North Carolina. Craven Community Foundation and the Harry and Virginia Killian Charitable Endowment work with the NCCF to access investment management, fund accounting, legal expertise, grant-making, and other resources that support local charitable purposes. This approach has proven to be highly effective, allowing the NCCF to provide the expertise and services associated with a full-service community foundation, while at the same time leveraging the local leadership and expertise necessary to meet community needs and ensure that resources stay local.

Craven County Partners In Education provides grant funding and special programs to classrooms and schools within the Craven County Schools system. It is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation, Tax ID #56-1335975, and donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Financial information about this organization and a copy of its license are available from the State Solicitation Licensing Branch. The license is not an endorsement by the State.

For more information about how you can support PIE, contact Darlene Brown at 514-6321 or at Darlene.Brown@CravenK12.org. Visit the PIE website at CravenPartners.com to learn more about the programs offered by Partners In Education.