NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Partners In Education has awarded a record $52,700 in grants to local Craven County Schools.

These grants demonstrate PIE’s mission to support and advance educational experiences within Craven County Schools through collaborative community involvement.

The grants include PIE Grants ($14,200), Bate Foundation Individual School Grants ($31,000), Twin Rivers Artists Association Art Grant ($1,000), New Bern Woman’s Club Art Grant ($500), Anime Art Grant ($500), Dr. Curtis Jones Literacy Grant ($3,000), ADK Fidelis Sigma Professional Development Grant ($1,000), Aspire to Inspire Grant ($500), and Dr. Wendy Miller’s ECP Grant ($1,000).

Numerous grants were given to 14 schools in subjects from art, music, sports, literacy, exceptional children, math/science, professional development, anime art, and career technical development.

For a complete list of the grant winners, visit cravenpartners.com.