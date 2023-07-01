NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Parks and Recreation is about four weeks away from completion on its new pickleball courts.

The pickleball area will hold six courts in the new facility. According to Craven County Director of Parks and Recreation, Billy Wilkes, the department drafted a capital plan five years ago to add the courts. They received a total of $180,000 to invest in the development. The majority of the funds were from the county and the remainder from the Harold Bate Foundation.

“We’re going to add six pickleball courts, we’ve got a really busy park out here already and there’s been a demand for pickleball in Craven County,” said Wilkes, “We’re going to add some parking and sidewalks to make it easy to get into, but basically we just want to introduce the sport.”

For visitors wanting to learn the sport, Wilkes said the department will check out equipment to the public, free of charge.

“Pickleball is a fun game. You have a ball that might remind you of a wiffleball when you were a kid, so the ball usually doesn’t hurt if it hits you, which is kind of neat, and you’re able to have some degree of success playing pickleball right off the bat, which is what we love about the sport,” said Wilkes.

For more information on Craven County Parks and Recreation or how you can get involved in the pickleball community, call (252) 636-6606.