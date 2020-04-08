Craven County ramp closing for approxiamtely 12 hours

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A Craven County highway exit ramp will close for approxiamtely 12 hours this week as N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews continues to upgrade U.S. 70 to interstate standards.

The exit ramp from U.S. 70 East onto South Glenburnie Road will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 9. Contractors need to close the ramp to continue paving operations.

Motorists needing access to South Glenurnie Road will continue on U.S. 70 East to the Business 17 exit (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard).

Drivers will take a left at the end of the exit, continue under the overpass, turn left onto U.S. 70 West and proceed to their destination.

The construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42. The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.