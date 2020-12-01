Craven County Register of Deeds office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Register of Deeds office has been closed temporarily until further notice due to COVID-19 exposure, Craven County officials announced Tuesday.

Officials said Register of Deeds Sherri Richard and her staff are working with Craven County’s Information Technology department, Courthouse Computer Systems, and eRecording partners to be able to eRecord documents remotely. Document recording will be unavailable in Craven County until a remote eRecording process is established, officials said.

Anyone needing a marriage license or a birth certificate for someone born after 1971 should be able to obtain those items from one of Craven County’s surrounding counties.

The Craven County Register of Deeds office is working with the Craven County Health Department and the office will reopen when health and safety permit. Please visit the Register of Deeds website by clicking here for information on alternative service arrangements.