NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Works Job and Resource Event connected residents with potential employers on Wednesday.

More than 75 employers were at the event, including the NC Department of Transportation and Craven County Schools. This is a higher number than what was seen at last year’s event.

“A lot of employers have increased their salaries, they have done different things to make it more easier, flexible work schedules. And so now it’s time for us to go back to work,” said Reeshema Walker, the NCWorks Career Center Manager for Craven County. “We were dealing with COVID, a lot of other stuff that was happening, but now this is the time for you to get that next career.”

Another job fair will be hosted in November. For resources, visit NC’s website.