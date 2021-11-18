Craven County Schools board votes to make masks optional for students, staff starting Friday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools’ Board of Education voted Thursday night to update its mask mandate, making them optional for staff and students.

The board’s vote was 6-1. The optional mask mandate goes into effect Friday.

The school system had required masks for students and staff due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. However, with the number of cases decreasing, it has become safer to make masks optional.

Many parents had hoped the board would make masks optional at last month’s board meeting. However, board members said in October they would extend the mask mandate and approach it again in November.

Due to state law that requires counties to access the COVID-19 situation each month, the board will continue to check with the health department and other officials to gauge whether the optional mask mandate can remain or if steps would need to be taken to return to a mask mandate.