Craven County Schools buildings, Central Service Departments to limit access

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Effective at the close of business on Friday, March 20, Craven County Schools and district facilities will begin limiting access to buildings by non-school employees.

School officials say, “This measure is being implemented to continue our efforts to ensure the highest protection of our employees and mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus in our community.”

Parents that may need to contact any Craven County School should use the main school number for assistance.

Craven County Schools will continue to work for the students to include delivering meals to students and supporting the development of instruction for the students.

Teachers will begin remote learning opportunities for students on Monday, March 23.

If you need assistance from the Central Office or operational departments should 252-514-6300 and you will be directed to the person who can assist you.