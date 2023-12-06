NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Partners In Education is bringing the festive spirit of the Christmas holiday across their county with the organization’s first-ever holiday decoration contest.

They said they were thrilled by the turnout with 20 schools participating.

“It’s been incredible. I knew that it would be popular, but I had no idea it would be this popular. I think what has amazed me about it is how creative and I’ll say competitive our teachers are,” said Craven County PIE Executive Director Darlene Brown.

Those at A.H. Bangert Elementary said the contest brought students, parents and staff closer together and helped create that special festive feeling.

“I think it’s gotten everybody in the spirit, and it’s been fun because some of our teachers have been bringing students up and taking pictures of them and in front of different parts of this,” A.H. Bangert Elementary School Principal Catherine Alligood said.

The Polar Express inspired A.H. Bangert’s decorations. Creekside Elementary School is another school competing. The school reimagined its hallways with popular Christmas carols like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Creekside Elementary School officials said their students loved the decorations, helping to both design and put them up.

“Each grade level ended up taking a song and we ended up with eight different songs and ended up decorating the entire school. I think the best part of the whole thing was it wasn’t just our teachers, our students participated, the staff participated,” said Creekside Elementary School Assistant Principal Kim Scott.

There is a cash prize for the top three schools, which Craven County PIE encourages schools to use to fund a schoolwide celebration.

“Partners in Education has had a fabulous year as far as fundraising goes, and our goal is to share that money with our schools, so this was just a way to push out some money to the schools and celebrate the season,” Brown said.

The voting takes place online and ends at 5 p.m. on December 14. To vote, go to the Craven County Partners In Education Facebook page.