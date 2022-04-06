NEW BERN N.C. (WNCT) – High school students in Craven County can learn more about their future through a career fair being held on Saturday.

The career fair at New Bern High School will be from 10 a.m. to noon and will be put together through Craven County Schools for students to learn about the jobs available.

All 26 schools in Craven County will be on location with school leaders and representatives to share the story of being part of the Craven County School system. District Departments including transportation, school nutrition, technology and school maintenance will also be in attendance communicating the various benefits of the positions currently available.

All the positions that are available are for the 2022-2023 school year.