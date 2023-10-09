NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County is set to receive just over $160,000 to help rehabilitate some homes in the area.

The funds from the North Carolina Finance Agency are going towards that effort. Three homeowners will see their houses renovated, according to county documents. Some improvements include adding new roofs, fixing leaking windows, repairing plumbing and electrical issues and removing lead paint.

To be considered, you must apply by October 24.

“Eight thousand dollars is forgiven over five years for a total of $40,000,” said Planning and Inspections Director Chad Strawn. “That’s what we’re going to be putting into each of these structures, $40,000 hard costs.

“It’s a forgiven loan, so as long as they own the structure for five years, then they will not owe anything at the end of that five-year period.”

Once these three homes are completed, the county could potentially apply to receive more funds to rehabilitate additional homes.