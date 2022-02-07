Craven County Sheriff helping to keep drugs off of streets, out of neighborhoods

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — In Craven County, Sheriff Chip Hughes says there is common goal amongst law enforcement in the area, which is to remove those who want to bring poison to the community and making sure every neighborhood is safe and secure.

“My job is to make it so uncomfortable for them to operate in this county, that they don’t do it here,” Hughes said.

In January, more than 60 people were arrested following a narcotics investigation in Craven, Carteret and Pamlico Counties. Among the arrests and charges that were made, Hughes says there was a lot of methamphetamine seized that was being trafficked and sold. He said the reason for this is because of how accessible meth is.

Hughes added he couldn’t do any of this if it wasn’t for the community and leaders coming together to report crimes and suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Craven County has many resources available for those who are dealing with drug addiction, like the Hakuna Wellness Center in New Bern.

Richard Morefield, a licensed clinical addictions specialist and the co-owner and co-founder of Hakuna Wellness Center, said he’s glad that anything can be done to help alleviate the substance abuse problem in the area. Morefield believes the pandemic contributed to people falling victim to substance abuse due to self-isolation.

“We literally have phones ringing off the hooks everyday with people that want to get into treatment and that’s a good sign, but it also shows that there is a tremendous need in the community for people to get help,” Morefield said.

Morefield added the center does everything it can to reach out to the community and provide the necessary resources.

“We’re doing everything we can to de-stigmatize addiction and mental health and reach the community we serve and let them know that there is help available,” Morefield said.

Hakuna Wellness Center has an annual wellness event called, ‘Hakuna Maytata’, that will be held in May.