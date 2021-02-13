Craven County Sheriff looking for missing woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Suzanne Elizabeth Weaver, 37, was last seen on Friday in the Food Lion Parking lot at 935 U.S. Hwy. 70 in New Bern. She was wearing blue jeans and an unknown color shirt. She said she was going to a friend’s house in the area. She is also known to hang out in the Brown Drive area of James City.

If you have any information, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 633-2357 or (252) 636-6620.