Craven County Sheriff warns of jury duty phone scam

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said on Tuesday night that a phone scam involving jury duty is spreading across the county.



In a post made Tuesday night on the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Hughes said his office has received several complaints from citizens that a man identifying himself as a Craven County Sheriff’s deputy is threatening people with arrest for missing jury duty.



According to the post, the scam caller tells the victim they have a warrant for their arrest because they missed jury duty. The scammer usually knows the correct name of the victim, but no other identifying information. The scammers then try to get the victim to pay them in the form of reloadable money cards or iTunes gift cards.



Sheriff Hughes said if you get a call like this, do not give the caller any personal information about the person they are asking for.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said it does not solicit the payment of fines or fees over the phone.



Residents are advised to treat any unsolicited caller who requests payment with skepticism, regardless of who the caller claims to represent.



Those who receive such calls are urged not to give any money to the caller.

If you have been victimized by this phone scam, or if you have information about this phone scam, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or 252-633-2357.