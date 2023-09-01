NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was found Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to 411 Butler Ford Road at 2:20 p.m. after a call of a gunshot victim located at the home. Officials arrived and found the dead man with an apparent gunshot wound.

A death investigation was being conducted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau. The county medical examiner and District Attorney Scott Thomas were also present at the scene. Officials said an autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner in Greenville.

Officials believe it is an isolated incident with no danger to the public. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The report will be submitted to Thomas’ office when completed to determine criminal charges, said Maj. David McFadyen.