Craven County Sheriff’s Office says runaway teen found, is safe

Damiya Bradley and the vehicle she left in from her home in New Bern (Craven County Sheriff’s Office).

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a runaway teen, Damiya Bradley, 17, was found and is safe. She was reported missing on Wednesday.

=====

Previous story

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

Damiya Bradley, 17, was last seen leaving her home in a white car with an unknown person. The vehicle pictured is one she left in. Bradley was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing on it and jeans.

Anyone with information on her is asked to contact Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, or your local law enforcement agency.