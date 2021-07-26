Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since July 21

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing since July 21.

Amber Brannon, 30, of Susan Drive in New Bern, was last seen leaving her home. She was reported missing on July 25 and was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve T-shirt, blue jean shorts, black low-cut tennis shoes and was carrying a bag with a black & white backpack on her back.

Brannon was last seen walking towards Howell Road.

Anyone with information on Brannon’s location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or your local law enforcement agency.