Craven County Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing since Tuesday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Richard Stewen, 48, left his home on Tuesday in Trent Woods. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a rust-colored shirt. He was last known to be in the area of Maple Cypress Road in Fort Barnwell Tuesday evening.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Stewen, contact the Trent Woods Police Department at (252) 637-3030, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620.