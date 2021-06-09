Craven County Sheriff’s Office to hold career expo Saturday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a career expo this weekend.

The expo is an opportunity for deputies to meet with the community and fill vacant positions. The office is looking to fill several positions including deputy sheriffs, detention officers, animal protective services and school resource officers.

“We will have an emphasis on filling some school resource officer positions,” said Maj. David McFayden with the Craven County Shereiff’s Office. “This year we will be taking over five New Bern city schools and providing school resource officers to those schools.

“We’re looking forward to having a good time and have a lot of opportunities to showcase what we do here at the sheriff’s office.”

There will be food trucks, vendors and K-9 demonstrations. There will also be pets available for adoption through Colonial Capital Humane Society.

The event will be Saturday at Creekside Park in New Bern from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.