Craven County Health Department to distribute N-95 masks on Thursday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Counties across the state are starting to provide free N-95 masks to citizens as the state continues to combat the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

The Craven County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru event Thursday morning where you can pick yours up. This event comes after the Biden Administration announced it will prove 400 million free N-95 masks to the public.

The Craven County Health Department will be passing out bags of five masks at their building on Neuse Blvd. from 9-11 a.m., or as long as supplies last.

“We’re super excited to be able to provide these masks to the community in the past in 95 have been really hard to find. So just being able to get those and offer them as another resource is really great,” said Amber Tabarrini, Craven County Health Department public information officer.

All the masks are adult-sized and bags will be limited to one per person.