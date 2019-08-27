Craven County to host Citizens’ Academy in October

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)
The Craven County Government will launch a new Citizens’ Academy program to help citizens learn how their local government works and how they can participate in different local agencies.
The Craven Connection Citizens’ Academy program is free and open to the public.
Sessions will be held at various locations in Craven County, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, October 1, 15, 22, and 29, with graduation on Monday, November 4 at the Craven County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting at 7:00 p.m.
The classes will cover topics such as county government structure, how the Craven County Board of Commissioners operates, an overview of the Emergency Services, Elections, Human Services, Sheriff’s Department and Jail departments, along with an overview of the Craven County Schools, the North Carolina Courts System, CarolinaEast Medical Center, and the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.
Craven Connection Citizens’ Academy is limited to 15 participants, and only one participant per household. The application deadline is August 30, and participants will be notified of their acceptance by September 10.
You can apply for Craven Connection and see a detailed academy schedule online at the Craven County Government’s website.
For more information about the Craven Connection Citizens’ Academy, call Gwen Bryan at 252-636-6600.