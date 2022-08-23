NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Tourism Development Authority pointed to a significant rise in domestic and international visitors to the county, which resulted in a major increase in spending in 2021 by those visitors.

Officials said visitors spent $160 million in Craven County in 2021, a 39.6% increase from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. The same report also listed Beaufort County among the areas in the state with the highest boost from visitor spending. It was third overall at 71%.

“The positive growth would not be possible without our incredible hospitality partners throughout Craven County. Our lodging partners, retailers, restaurants, and attractions can all be attributed to the successes that we had this year as a premier tourist destination,” said Melissa Riggle, executive director of Craven County Tourism Development Authority.

Tourism impact highlights for 2021 for Craven County included:

● The travel and tourism industry employs more than 1,185 people in Craven County.

● Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Craven County was $42.5 million.

● State tax revenue generated in Craven County totaled $6.9 million through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income. About $5.2 million in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.

● Each Craven County resident saved an average of $121 in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitor spending.

● Craven County ranked 39th out of the 100 counties in total visitor spending. These statistics come from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2021,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.

Statewide, visitor spending in 2021 rebounded by 44.9 percent to reach $28.9 billion. Following the devastating pandemic-related losses of 2020, the total fell just short of the record $29.22 spent in 2019. Direct tourism employment increased 10.5 percent to 197,500.

“These findings are something that everyone in North Carolina can celebrate,” said Visit NC Director Wit Tuttell. “They’re a testament to the resilience of our businesses and our residents, and to the enduring appeal of destinations that include everything a traveler might want. The economic well-being of the state and all its communities rises with the pleasures travelers find in the natural beauty of our public spaces, our culinary traditions and innovation, our remarkable towns, and our spirited cities; North Carolina can claim it all.”